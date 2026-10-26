When you choose aluminium from Hydro, it's strong, light, durable and climate efficient, making you part of a smarter and more sustainable future. Our climate strategy is to cut our CO2 emissions 30% by 2030. Our aluminium can help you meet your goals, too.
Energy
Hydro has been at the forefront of the energy transition since 1905, transforming industries and societies with renewable energy. Today, we are pioneering the green aluminum transition through renewables and new energy solutions.
Sustainability
We want to contribute to creating a fair society and circular economy by producing responsibly, delivering circular solutions, making net-zero aluminium by 2050 or earlier, and producing and using more renewable energy.
Careers
At Hydro, we put our people at the center of everything we do. By supporting our employees’ growth professionally and personally, we are fostering a community of colleagues who are united in the shared purpose of solving our industries’ most pressing challenges.
Investors
We are a leading aluminum and renewable energy company that has created business opportunities for more than a century by developing products, solutions and industries that address global needs and demands. We supply low-carbon aluminum to customers worldwide and offer renewable energy solutions to industries that want to power manufacturing in a greener way.
Media
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About Hydro
Hydro is a leading industrial company committed to a sustainable future. Our purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.