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    Welcome to Hydro

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    Welcome to Hydro

    Creating industries that matter

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    Discover how
    Recent news

    Hydro’s first quarter 2026 results

    Strong results reflect solid operational performance

    Learn more
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    About Hydro

    Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company that builds businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. We have 32,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.

    This is Hydro See all locations

    Webinar: Q1 2026

    Hydro's first quarter results 2026 were released at 07:00 CEST on April 29, 2026. President and CEO Eivind Kallevik and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, hosted a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day, followed by a Q&A session directly after the presentation.

    Watch the recording