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Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company that builds businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. We have 32,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.
Hydro's first quarter results 2026 were released at 07:00 CEST on April 29, 2026. President and CEO Eivind Kallevik and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, hosted a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day, followed by a Q&A session directly after the presentation.