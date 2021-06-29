COVID-19 Update
During the Coronavirus outbreak, our focus is always on the safety and well-being of our people, and keeping business as close to normal as possible. See our latest company news including any Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
Your aluminum extrusion partner
At the heart of our business lies over 50 years of global experience in aluminum extrusions and manufacturing processes. Education, design, manufacturing, fabrication, surface treatment, finishing and logistics, such as packaging and distribution – we offer unmatched capabilities, knowledge and competence in finding the best possible solution for your aluminum project – every time.
Value adding through innovation and R&D
Hydro's material and process research, as well as our experience in application development, add value to your business. We offer support from our research and development teams worldwide in your design and product development. We help innovate energy-efficient solutions that match your needs for light weight and reduced energy consumption.